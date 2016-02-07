Vimu Media Player for TV

Advanced media player for Android TV and Google TV devices.



Key features:

- One minute setup!

- Optimized for the TV.

- Support for most common file formats: MKV, AVI, MP4, MOV, FLV, TS, MPTS, WMV, DIVX, 3GP, VOB, MP3, FLAC, ALAC, JPEG (depends on device capabilities).

- Hardware decoding up to 4k (HEVC/VP9) on Android TV for compatible devices.

- Grid, list and double list navigation.

- Works as UPnP Renderer (DLNA Push) on Android TV.

- Simple and fast Leanback UI for Android TV.

- Android TV Picture-in-Picture mode support (7.0+).

- Navigation and playback from internal storage, SD cards and USB drives.

- Navigation and playback from Windows shares (SMB).

- Navigation, search and playback from UPnP/DLNA servers.

- Navigation and playback from WebDAV servers.

- Navigation and playback from NFS servers.

- Switching audio tracks in multilingual files.

- AC3, EAC3, DTS pass-through on Android TV.

- Support for external SRT subtitles in any encoding (you need to have an srt (lower case extension) file in the same directory as your movie file like movie.mkv and movie.srt).

- Support for embedded MKV, MP4 in SSA/ASS,, SRT, DVBSub and VOBSub formats

- M3U playlists support.

- Streaming (progressive download) from HTTP/HTTPS sources.



This app is ONLY compatible with TV boxes and TV-sets. Tablets and phones are not supported!



DOCUMENTATION:

http://www.vimu.tv/



OFFICIAL SUPPORT FORUMS:

Google Group: https://groups.google.com/group/gtvbox





UPnP/DLNA streaming is reported to work with Twonky, Logitech Media Server, TVersity, TVMOBiLi, Mediatomb, XBMC/Kodi and Plex Media Server. SRT subtitles are supported from some servers. MKV subtitles are supported on all servers (if no transcoding). Covers and sheets are NOT supported for UPnP/DLNA, however ViMu will display covers/thumbnails provided by your server.

UPnP indexing and search feature is proven to work with Twonky, Logitech Media Server and Kodi.



If you have no sound while playback, your video file might have unsupported audio track (like DTS).

If some of your files fail to play you can get REFUND for 3 days after purchase.



Apps is compatible with all official Android TV and Google TV units.

App MAY BE compatible with some non-official TV Boxes based on Android 6.0 and higher.



Note, that Google TV only supports a legacy version of the app. Not all advertised features will be available.