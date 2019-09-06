Vivaldi Browser Beta

Vivaldi Beta is a browser packed with unique features. It's ready for daily use, including end-to-end encrypted Sync of your passwords, Bookmarks, Notes, open tabs and more.
Try the latest features and leave a review to let us know what you think!🔄 Bring your data with you
Securely sync your passwords, Bookmarks, Notes and more between devices using end-to-end encryption.🏃♀️ Get there faster
Keep your favorite sites just a tap away by adding custom Speed Dials to the new tab page.📝 Take Notes
Jot down ideas by creating Notes as you browse and sync them securely between your devices.📸 Snap screenshots
Capture a full length screenshot of any website or take a snap of the visible area.🕵️♂️ Browse privately
Keep your browsing history discreet using private tabs – searches, sites visited, cookies and temporary files won't be stored by Vivaldi.🔎 Switch search engines instantly
Use search engine nicknames to quickly swap search engines while typing in the Address Field. For example, type "d" to select DuckDuckGo or "w" for Wikipedia.Browser features
• Encrypted Sync
• Screen Capture
• Speed Dial shortcuts for favorites
• Notes with rich text support
• Private tabs
• Dark Mode
• Bookmarks manager
• Recently closed tabs
• Search Engine nicknames
• Reader Mode
• Clone tab
• Downloads managerAbout Vivaldi
We believe that many people want to customize and tweak every square inch of their web browser to make it their own. They want access to advanced tools without sacrificing performance or security. And they want to be heard.
That's why we’re building a browser that is powerful, personal and flexible. A browser that adapts to you, not the other way around.
Vivaldi is also available for desktops running Windows, macOS and Linux.
Learn more about Vivaldi and our mission by visiting vivaldi.com
