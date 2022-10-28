Free VPN by Free VPN Planet

Planet VPN is your one-stop free VPN proxy solution. Just download our VPN and get access to absolutely 100% unlimited and free VPN locations, no registration required.

What you get in free version of our VPN app:
- no traffic or speed limits
- 5 free VPN worldwide locations
- no personal data required - install and connect
- reliable 256-bit encryption
- strict no logs policy
- all hard drives on our VPN servers are ecrypted


We use strong 256-bit data encryption algorithms to keep your privacy over the IKEv2 protocol. Our VPN servers will allow you to access any content or website you like.

Why Planet VPN?

- It’s lifetime 100% FREE VPN. You don’t have any bandwidth or time limits - use VPN as much as you need with 5 locations - USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands.

- Get access to blocked content. Unblock sites and applications, bypass geo-blocks, access any social networks, forums or video-hosting services.

- Access regional content. With our ultimately free VPN service you can access local content in 5 countries or purchase a premium subscription to get 50+ countries.

- Access adult content. Planet VPN enables you to surf any websites with no limits or restrictions - enjoy adult movies with complete anonymity. No one will ever know you visited those.

- Streaming and gaming. Our VPN servers are fast, you can play online games or stream videos with no delays.

- Full security and online privacy. Protect your connection with strong data encryption and hide your traffic from your mobile and home internet service providers. With Planet VPN your critical personal data such as passwords, logins, visited websites, credit card data are protected and can not be sniffed.

- One account over multiple devices. With one account at Free VPN Planet you can secure up to 10 devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android devices, Routers and others. Our VPN service is totally free and unlimited across all platforms and if you have a premium subscription - enjoy it on all your devices.

- Strict no logs policy. Here at Free VPN Planet your privacy is our top priority, we do not keep any logs, we ask only your email to spread one subscription over multiple devices.

- Save money online. By changing your IP address you can proxy your location and save money booking hotels, ordering airline tickets or buying games on Steam.

The service does not support China, sorry for inconvenience.

Please, rate our app if you like it! Thanks in advance!

To review "Terms of use", please visit https://freevpnplanet.com/terms
To review "Privacy Policy", please visit https://freevpnplanet.com/policy

If you have any issues with your VPN connection or other questions - contact us: https://freevpnplanet.com/en/contact-us
Safety starts with understanding how developers collect and share your data. Data privacy and security practices may vary based on your use, region, and age. The developer provided this information and may update it over time.
No data shared with third parties
This app may collect these data types
Personal info and App info and performance
Data is encrypted in transit
You can request that data be deleted

Leisan Niaz
November 15, 2022
Love this app. The only one that hasn't suddenly stopped working after some time of use. Will split channeling be a thing there? Lately having issues using it at the same time with discord, when vpn is on connection in calls there drops, or sometimes mics not working but I can hear perfectly. Wasn't like this before
5 people found this review helpful
Free VPN Planet
November 15, 2022
Dear user, thank you for your review, we will check the issue with discord. Regarding split channeling - we are on this feature now, the plans are to release it within 1 month.
Дарья Юдина
October 28, 2022
Most of times there is only a white screen and I open it again and again to see the normal screen. Even if the button appears connection usually doesn't work, I have to try and try again. In those rare cases when the app still works it's OK.
28 people found this review helpful
Sergey Lopatin
November 1, 2022
One UI 5. Tooooooo slow! It opens veeery slow, connects slower and works very very very slooooow. I donno the reason but it's impossible. Two stars only for some periods of normal work.
16 people found this review helpful
- improved authorization logic
- "blinking screen" fixed
- "white screen" fixed
- general stability increases
