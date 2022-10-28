Free VPN by Free VPN Planet

Planet VPN is your one-stop free VPN proxy solution. Just download our VPN and get access to absolutely 100% unlimited and free VPN locations, no registration required.



What you get in free version of our VPN app:

- no traffic or speed limits

- 5 free VPN worldwide locations

- no personal data required - install and connect

- reliable 256-bit encryption

- strict no logs policy

- all hard drives on our VPN servers are ecrypted





We use strong 256-bit data encryption algorithms to keep your privacy over the IKEv2 protocol. Our VPN servers will allow you to access any content or website you like.



Why Planet VPN?



- It’s lifetime 100% FREE VPN. You don’t have any bandwidth or time limits - use VPN as much as you need with 5 locations - USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands.



- Get access to blocked content. Unblock sites and applications, bypass geo-blocks, access any social networks, forums or video-hosting services.



- Access regional content. With our ultimately free VPN service you can access local content in 5 countries or purchase a premium subscription to get 50+ countries.



- Access adult content. Planet VPN enables you to surf any websites with no limits or restrictions - enjoy adult movies with complete anonymity. No one will ever know you visited those.



- Streaming and gaming. Our VPN servers are fast, you can play online games or stream videos with no delays.



- Full security and online privacy. Protect your connection with strong data encryption and hide your traffic from your mobile and home internet service providers. With Planet VPN your critical personal data such as passwords, logins, visited websites, credit card data are protected and can not be sniffed.



- One account over multiple devices. With one account at Free VPN Planet you can secure up to 10 devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android devices, Routers and others. Our VPN service is totally free and unlimited across all platforms and if you have a premium subscription - enjoy it on all your devices.



- Strict no logs policy. Here at Free VPN Planet your privacy is our top priority, we do not keep any logs, we ask only your email to spread one subscription over multiple devices.



- Save money online. By changing your IP address you can proxy your location and save money booking hotels, ordering airline tickets or buying games on Steam.



The service does not support China, sorry for inconvenience.



To review "Terms of use", please visit https://freevpnplanet.com/terms

To review "Privacy Policy", please visit https://freevpnplanet.com/policy



If you have any issues with your VPN connection or other questions - contact us: https://freevpnplanet.com/en/contact-us

Updated on Nov 25, 2022