Lookout Life - Mobile Security

Mobile Security & Antivirus from Lookout Life by F-Secure provides premium mobile security & identity protection for all your Android devices. Protect your devices from viruses, malware and spyware, and rest assured you’re in safe hands with our ID theft protection services.

Secure your devices and your life, with Lookout Life by F-Secure. Lookout Life by F-Secure provides instant security from viruses, threats and personal data theft.

Lookout Life by F-Secure is the only all-in-one mobile security & antivirus app that protects your mobile devices, your data & your identity. Stay ahead of any viruses, malware and spyware with our antivirus features, phishing attacks or other mobile theft breach with the Mobile Security & Antivirus app from Lookout Life by F-Secure.



Secure Your Device and Protect Against Viruses:
• Virus Scanner: Continuous, over-the-air antivirus protection from viruses, malware, spyware, adware, & phishing. Just scan your device and we’ll take care of the rest!
• Lookout makes it easy to identify, clean & remove viruses from your Android device.
• System Advisor: Checks your mobile device for root detections to make sure the operating system is working properly.
• Map the location of your device & make it sound an alarm - even on silent mode!
• Automatically save your device’s location when the battery is low.
• Theft Alerts: Get an email with a photo & location whenever suspicious behavior is detected that could mean your device has been stolen.
• Lock & Wipe: Remotely lock your device, post a custom message & erase your data.


Browse The Internet with Confidence:
• Safe Wi-Fi: Protects your mobile data from phishing & other Wi-Fi attacks. Get peace of mind as you connect to Wi-Fi networks on the go, knowing that your mobile connection is safe & secure.
• Safe Browsing: Uses a VPN service to scan every URL link you visit, helps detect online threats with antivirus technology, get alerts about sites that can infect your devices & steal your personal information.
• Privacy Guard: Prevent cyber-criminals from redirecting you to malicious websites while online.


Protect Your Identity and Personal Data:
• Breach Report: Get timely alerts whenever a company, app or service you use has a data breach along with info about how to best secure your data.
• Privacy Advisor: See what personal information can be accessed by your apps.
• Identity Monitoring Services (US only): Get alerted if your personal information is leaked on the dark web.
• $1M protection against the unexpected costs of identity theft.
• Get help restoring your identity in the case of identity theft.
• Get help canceling & replacing your lost wallet’s content (such credit cards).
Nov 2, 2023

Safety starts with understanding how developers collect and share your data. Data privacy and security practices may vary based on your use, region, and age. The developer provided this information and may update it over time.
This app may share these data types with third parties
Personal info
This app may collect these data types
Location, Personal info and 3 others
Data is encrypted in transit
You can request that data be deleted

4.5
1.1M reviews
Raymond Rodgers
January 13, 2024
I used Lookout since the early days of Android, and I'm uninstalling it now after getting a new phone because of the forced premium trial. I was and have been satisfied with the basic level, and I'm not interested in the premium subscription. Why can't I skip the trial? I get it, they want to make money, but you can't make money if you drive users away. For what's it was worth, the security and scanning features were nice, I'm just not paying because I have Norton as well.
167 people found this review helpful
Did you find this helpful?
Daisy Herrera
January 26, 2024
Using Lookout since the beginning and WAS very happy with it until NOW. App opened, and after a few seconds, I was forced into a premium trial screen that you CAN'T get out of no matter what you try. Even closing the app, restarting, it will still pop up again and again with no way of backing out. I had to UNHAPPILY proceed with the FORCED free 14-day trial and plan to cancel. EVEN AFTER THAT, repeatedly popping up making it Unusable! Checked for update, none. PLEASE FIX IT,or I'm uninstalling!
28 people found this review helpful
Did you find this helpful?
Lynn Lynn
November 17, 2023
I paid for premium plus, good till 04/19/2024. I had to uninstall the app while on the plane because I could not turn off the VPN and I could not connect to inflight wifi. I reinstalled the app upon landing. I signed in, and it gave me an option for a free trial of premium plus. I clicked no (because I have it already till April 2024) and now it's showing that I only have the basic. UPDATE: still can't get my premium account back - account showing basic. Please give me a refund. Thank you.
381 people found this review helpful
Did you find this helpful?

- Bug fixes and improvements
